NAMM 2014: Fender Custom Shop introduces Custom Collection
NAMM 2014: The Fender Custom Shop presents a collection of exquisitely crafted instruments for 2014, all created with the finest materials available for the player who demands a high-end boutique instrument carrying the Fender legacy. The most distinctive features of each individual model are listed on the following pages.
1964 Closet Classic Jazzmaster
- Select alder body in Sonic Blue finish with a matching headstock
- Nitrocellulose lacquer finish
- Maple neck with an early ‘60s oval “C” shape
- Round-lam rosewood fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets
- Custom Vintage Jazzmaster pickups (bridge and neck) with vintage Jazzmasterwiring
- American Vintage adjustable six-saddle bridge with floating tremolo and tremolo lock button
2014 Custom Deluxe Stratocaster
- Alder body with AAA quilt maple top in Purple Trans, Candy Red Trans, and Cobalt Blue Trans finishes
- AAA birdseye maple neck with a 10/56 large “V” shape
- Rosewood or one-piece maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Custom Shop Fat ’60s single-coil Stratpickups (bridge and neck); reverse-wound/reverse polarity Fat ‘60s single-coil Strat pickups (middle) with five-way pickup switch and modern Stratocaster wiring
- Nickel/chrome hardware with pearl button tuners
- Two-point synchronized tremolo with block saddles
2014 Custom Deluxe Telecaster
- Alder body with AAA quilt maple top in Purple Trans, Candy Red Trans, and Cobalt Blue Trans finishes
- AAA Birdseye Maple neck with a NoCaster“U” Shape
- Rosewood or Maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Texas Special™ single-coil Telepickups (bridge), Custom Shop Twisted Tele single-coil pickups (neck) with three-way switch and custom Telecaster wiring
- Nickel/chrome hardware with pearl button tuners
- Six-saddle Custom Shop chrome-plated steel Tele bridge plate with plated solid brass saddles
1964 Closet Classic Stratocaster
- Select alder body in Three-Color Sunburst finish
- Nitrocellulose lacquer finish
- Maple neck with early-’60s “C” shape
- Round-lam rosewood fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets
- Hand-wound single-coil Stratocaster pickups (bridge, middle, neck) with Vintage Stratocaster wiring
- Vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
2014 Proto Stratocaster
- Select lightweight ash body with cutaway heel in Faded Three-Color Sunburst, Black, and Arctic White finishes
- AAA Birdseye Maple neck with early ‘60s oval “C” shape
- Round-lam rosewood or one-piece maple fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets
- Custom hand-wound Fat ‘60s Strat (bridge), Texas Special™ single-coil Strat (middle and neck) pickups with five-way switch and custom Stratocaster wiring
- Master volume and master tone controls
- Two-point synchronized tremolo with block saddles
2014 Proto Telecaster
- Select lightweight ash body with cutaway heel in Arctic White, Black, and Faded Three-Color Sunburst finishes
- AAA birdseye maple neck with a 10/56 large “V” shape
- Round-lam rosewood or one-piece maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Josephina Red Hot pickups (bridge and neck) with three-way switch and Modern Telecaster wiring
- Nickel/chrome hardware with research special design Telecaster bridge
- Master volume and Greasebuckettone circuit controls
2014 Proto Precision Bass
- Select alder body with in heavy relic Three-Color Sunburst with nitrocellulose lacquer finish
- Quartersawn maple neck with a “C” shape
- Round-lam rosewood fingerboard with 20 vintage frets
- Vintage split single-coil Precision Bass pickups with Vintage Precision Bass wiring
- “L Series” neck plate
- Nickel/chrome hardware with four-saddle Vintage Precision Bass bridge
- Volume and tone controls
1964 Heavy Relic Precision Bass
- Select alder body with in heavy relic Three-Color Sunburst with nitrocellulose lacquer finish
- Quartersawn maple neck with a “C” shape
- Round-lam rosewood fingerboard with 20 vintage frets
- Vintage split single-coil Precision Bass pickups with Vintage Precision Bass wiring
- “L Series” neck plate
- Nickel/chrome hardware with four-saddle Vintage Precision Bass bridge
- Volume and tone controls
2014 '56 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
- Alder body in Black finish with Heavy Relic lacquer
- One-piece maple neck with a 10/56 “V” shape
- One-piece maple fingerboard with 21 6105 frets
- Master-designed pickups with reverse-wound/reverse polarity middle pickup with five-way switch and Modern Stratocaster wiring