NAMM 2011: Peavey announces ReValver MK III.V software

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly announces that the latest version of its acclaimed ReValver™ amplifier modeling software, ReValver MK III.V, is now available. Developed by veteran tube-amp maker Peavey Electronics, ReValver is a revolutionary amplifier modelling software that captures the true characteristics of vacuum tubes while allowing users unprecedented control over their tonality, configuration, tube types, and gain structures.

Peavey ReValver MK III.V features the debut of 21 new amp models, including the Peavey 3120™, Peavey Masterpiece™, Peavey Sensation™, Budda® Superdrive™ II, and Budda Superdrive V Series.

New effects models in ReValver MK III.V are the classic Peavey VCL-2™ tube compressor, the Budda Budwah™ expression pedal, and the Gate Keeper™, a tube-based noise gate. All of the amp models, effects models and deep editing popularized by ReValver MK III are also available in MK III.V.

ReValver utilises exclusive Peavey algorithms that analyze the interactions of the amps' components at the circuit level, based on the original schematics. ReValver is able to model every nuance of tube amplifiers with unprecedented accuracy.

As advanced as ReValver's modelling algorithms are, operating the models can be as simple or as in-depth as the user desires. The software GUI is intuitive and easy to use, with a drag-and-drop interface where users can add and subtract individual components and devices such as amplifiers, preamps, power amps, stomp boxes and effects.

Unlocking ReValver's groundbreaking customization tools is also easy. By right-clicking on an amp model, users can "go inside" and adjust the amp's tones and components on the Tweak Module GUI. This allows users to modify every imaginable tube parameter on all amplifier models. Users can also modify tube types, power amps, rectifiers, output transformers and tone stacks.

ReValver MK III.V features a robust stompbox and effects section, including various types of chorus, distortion, wah, tremolo, compression, limiters, delays, octaver and much more. Its convolution reverb allows for very complex and smooth reverbs, including sampled spring reverb, and allows users to import their own impulse responses. The VST Host module allows users to load their favourite third-party VSTs for use within the ReValver software.

ReValver MK III.V also features many "under-the-hood" updates. The tube model algorithms have been enhanced, resulting in an unprecedented level of realism. The convolution modules have also been updated to improve the handling of imported IRs and new "Brilliance" and "Bottom" parameters have been added to the modules, allowing for further fine-tuning of the impulses' tonal characteristics. The VST Host module also features enhancements to ensure robustness and ease of use. MK III.V now boasts improved runtime performance on both the operating system and host level, with a focus on upgraded Pro Tools support.

Readers of Guitar Player magazine voted ReValver™ MK III amplifier-modelling software as the Best Home Studio Gear of 2009 in its annual Readers' Choice Awards. The software also won a Premier Gear Award from Premier Guitar magazine and Platinum and Value Awards from Future Music magazine.

Features

21 amplifier models, including the Peavey 6505®, 6505+, JSX®, 3120™, Classic®, ValveKing®, Masterpiece™ and Sensation™

12 preamp models

9 power amp models

21 stompbox/pedal-type effects

12 rack-style effects

VST Host module

32-bit and 64-bit operation modes

More than 150 speaker simulations using real-time convolution and membrane modelling

8 utility functions, including tuners, signal splitters, analyzer and more

Fully MIDI mappable

System Requirements

1 GHz CPU, 512 MB RAM

1024 x 768 screen resolution

VST host, RTAS host ASIO/WDM sound card (Windows)

VST/AU host, RTAS host or sound card (Mac)

