NAMM 2011: Fender introduces G-DEC 3-friendly songbook SD cards

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender's acclaimed G-DEC 3 Thirty practice amp is now available in three genre-specific FSR (Factory Special Run) versions tailor-made for blues, metal and country guitarists.

Additionally, thanks to an exclusive partnership with Hal Leonard Publishing Co., several of the most popular songbooks are now available with G-DEC 3-friendly SD cards, complete with play-along backing tracks, to provide one more way to help students learn how to play guitar and build an appreciation for music.

The G-DEC 3-friendly SD cards feature instructional play-along tracks and amp presets, and are now packaged with some of Hal Leonard's most popular titles, including: Nirvana, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, ZZ Top and AC/DC; as well as genre-specific songbooks, like Country, Acoustic, Hard Rock and Hal Leonard Guitar Method - Book 1, the most popular guitar instructional book in the United States.

Students and teachers who use G-DEC 3 amplifiers will find their lesson experience greatly enhanced by these convenient tools.

