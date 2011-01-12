Image 1 of 2 The Game Changer in the Reflex guitar NAMM 2011: Ernie Ball Music Man launches Game Changer pickup switching system Image 2 of 2 The Game Changer in the H-H Reflex bass NAMM 2011: Ernie Ball MusicMan launches Game Changer pickup switching system

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The Game Changer fundamentally changes the guitar player's experience. Rather than relying on pre-set pickup configurations traditionally provided by instrument manufacturers, The Game Changer gives guitarists unrestricted access to a vast library of tones via a true analog pickup switching system.

Available on select Music Man Reflex models, this patent-pending system electronically rewires a guitar or bass instantly, combining any order of pickup coils in series, parallel, and in or out of phase to create tones unique to the individual creating them. Imagine having complete tonal control of your instrument with more than 250,000 pickup configurations*, without rewiring anything.

With The Game Changer, the audio signal is never digitized or modeled in any way, providing a transparent analog signal path for the absolute purist. In conjunction with The Game Changer website (HYPERLINK "http://www.gamechanger.music-man.com/"www.gamechanger.music-man.com), musicians can also create, save and share their tonal selections with other players from around the world.

"The Game Changer is the most significant innovation our company has developed," said Sterling Ball, CEO of Ernie Ball Music Man. "I'm truly proud of this technology and am looking forward to sharing and creating new and unique tones with musicians and artists alike. This really paves the way for musicians to personalize their tonal options like never before."

The Game Changer is currently offered in Music Man H-H, H-S-H Reflex guitar models, as well as the Music Man H-H Reflex bass model. (*More than 250,000 with a 5-coil instrument.)

Information taken from an official press release. For more, visit Ernie Ball.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter