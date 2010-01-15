NAMM 2010: Peavey announces ReValver MK III

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly announces the next version of its acclaimed ReValver amplifier modeling software, ReValver MK III.V, which debuts nine new amplifier and effects models.

Developed by veteran tube-amp maker Peavey Electronics, ReValver is a revolutionary amplifier modeling software that captures the true characteristics of vacuum tubes while allowing users unprecedented control over their tonality and gain structures.

Peavey ReValver MK III.V will feature the debut of the Peavey 3120, Peavey Masterpiece, Peavey Sensation, Budda Superdrive II, and Budda Superdrive V Series amplifier models. New effects models in ReValver MK III.V are the classic Peavey VCL-2 tube compressor and the Budda Budwah expression pedal. All of the amp and effects models and deep editing popularized by ReValver MK III are also available in MK III.V.

ReValver utilizes an exclusive algorithm that analyzes the interactions of the amps' components at the circuit level, based on the original schematics. By mapping these amplifier models from the component level, ReValver is able to model every nuance with amazing accuracy, allowing players to design their ultimate custom amps and speaker systems.

As advanced as ReValver's modeling algorithms are, operating the models can be as simple or in-depth as the user desires. The software GUI is intuitive and easy to use, with a drag-and-drop interface where users can add and subtract individual components and devices such as amplifiers, preamps, power amps, stomp boxes and effects.

Unlocking ReValver's groundbreaking customization tools is also easy. By right-clicking on an amp model, users can "go inside" and adjust the amp's tones and components on the Tweak Module GUI. This allows users to change, add or subtract tubes on all amplifier models, and then calibrate even the voltage parameters of those tubes.

In all, users can alter more than 15 elements and functions on each tube stage, with as many as 17 different preamp and power tube types to choose from. Users can also modify power amp rectifiers, output transformers and tone stacks.

ReValver MK III.V features a robust stompbox and effects section, including various types of chorus, distortion, wah, tremolo, compression, limiter, delay, octaver and much more. An FFT-based convolution reverb allows for very complex and smooth reverbs, including sampled spring reverb, and allows users to import their own .WAV samples.

The VST Host module allows users to load their favorite third-party VSTs for use within the ReValver software.

Readers of Guitar Player magazine voted ReValver™ Mk III amplifier-modeling software as the Best Home Studio Gear of 2009 in its annual Readers' Choice Awards. The software also won a Premier Gear Award from Premier Guitar magazine and Platinum and Value Awards from Future Music magazine.

Features

22 amplifier models, including the Peavey 6505, 6505+, JSX, 3120, Classic, ValveKing, Triple XXX, Masterpiece and Sensation

12 preamp models

9 power amp models

20 stompbox/pedal-type effects

12 rack-style effects

VST Host module

32-bit and 64-bit operation modes

More than 150 speaker simulations using real-time convolution and membrane modelin

7 utility functions, including tuners, signal splitters, analyzer and more

Fully MIDI mappable

System requirements

1 GHz CPU, 512 MB RAM

1024 x 768 screen resolution

VST host, RTAS host ASIO/WDM sound card (Windows)

VST/AU host, RTAS host or sound card (Mac)

For more information, visit Peavey's official site

Information taken from official press release

