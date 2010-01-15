NAMM 2010: Ampeg reveals two new SVT-PRO Series amp heads

PRESS RELEASE: Ampeg today announces two new heads within the popular SVT-PRO Series. Both new heads (SVT-7PRO, SVT-8PRO) deliver the high wattage, tonal flexibility and lightweight design of Ampeg's SVT-PRO Series in rack-mountable units that look great on top of any stack.

The SVT-7PRO pumps out a ferocious kilowatt of pure Ampeg tone in a compact design that weighs in at just 15 poundw. The SVT-7PRO offers professional features, including a flexible 5-position mid tone control, remote switching FX loop, and a sleek onboard variable compressor.

The tube preamp boasts a premium JJ 12AX7 that feeds the weight-defying Class-D power section. It's a perfect match for the all-new PRO NEO Series or Heritage Series enclosures.

"For bassists, the value can't get any better," remarks Ampeg product manager, Zane Williams. "Just look at the power alone, that's only 80 cents a watt. Then think about the killer tone, plus how portable and lightweight it is—we are very happy with the SVT-7PRO."

The much anticipated SVT-8PRO is easily the highest output head ever created by Ampeg, delivering up to 2500W of RMS power in a compact, lightweight design. The all-tube preamp, lightweight Class-D power section and classic Ampeg tone controls create a compact powerhouse that fits in two rack spaces without sacrificing one bit of legendary Ampeg tone.

"These new heads create powerful new possibilities," remarks Williams. "Complete a high-output bass rig by pairing either of these with the lightweight PRO NEO series cabinets, or any classic Ampeg enclosure for that matter—it's unbridled power at its best," concludes Williams.

The Ampeg SVT-7PRO is now available and has a U.S. MSRP of $1119.99. The SVT-8PRO has estimated availability in Q1, 2010 and will have a U.S. MSRP of $3359.99.

For more information, visit Ampeg's official site

Information taken from official press release

