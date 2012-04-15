Myles Kennedy sings with Guns N' Roses members at Rock Hall Of Fame

Myles Kennedy and Slash performing in Rome, 2011. Last night, Kennedy joined the guitarist and other original Guns N' Roses members at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees for Guns N' Roses (from left) Matt Sorum, Steven Adler, Duff McKagan and Slash last night (14 April) in Cleveland, Ohio. © Amy Harris/Corbis

Axl Rose didn't want to have any part of it, Izzy Stradlin said "thanks" but preferred to stay home, but the rest of Guns N' Roses dressed in their best black and attended the Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio last night (14 April) - and even performed two songs with Myles Kennedy stepping in for Rose.

Kennedy is the singer in Slash's band (now called Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) as well as Alter Bridge.

After being inducted by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Slash, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler and Matt Sorum gave short speeches. Addressing Rose's absence, McKagan said, "I don't know if it matters who's here tonight because it's about the music that band created."

Then it was time to play. Onetime GN'R guitarist Gilby Clarke joined the musicians as they performed the Guns N' Roses classics Mr. Brownstone, Paradise City and Sweet Child O' Mine with Kennedy singing lead. For the opening number, Sorum handled drum duties; Adler pounded the skins for the next two songs.

The night before in Cleveland, McKagan, Sorum and Clarke performed a few numbers, including Sweet Child O' Mine, at the House Of Blues.