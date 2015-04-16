Musikmesse 2015: Fret-King unveils limited edition Fishman Fluence models

This Fret-King Corona 70 is one of the Fluence-equipped options on the way

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Fret-King has teamed-up with Fishman to produce a range of limited edition guitars equipped with the firm's Fluence pickup range.

Details of the specific models are still to be confirmed, but Fishman describes the Fluence system as a "total re-imagining" of the electric guitar pickup, replacing the copper wire windings of traditional pickups with 48-layer printed boards with mini coils printed on them.

The overhauled design means that each pickup can house multiple voices, eliminate hums and reduce signal degradation from long cables.

Check out the video below for more information on the Fluence pickups.