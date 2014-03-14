Musikmesse 2014: Headstrong announce the Santa Cruz 5 amplifier

MUSIKMESSE 2014: North Carolina-based amp makers Headstrong today announced a new line of guitar amps called the Santa Cruz Series, and its flagship model, the Santa Cruz 5.

Among the amp's tasty-sounding details are its sensitivity to tone controls, with the full volume of the beast only becoming apparent once you begin to play with its EQ. Let's find out what its manufacturers had to say.

Headstrong press release

The new Santa Cruz 5 is not a copy or replica of any one Blackface style amp but rather an amalgam of a few. Inspired by the power section of a 5 watt, with the EQ of a higher watt amp coupled with classic tube driven spring reverb, the versatility of this amp may be just what you're looking for.

The new SC-5 has the ability to run 3 different power or rectifier tubes without the need for a re-bias. With a full treble/mid/bass EQ section the amp responds much like the larger blackface style amps. Very active, you start to hear more volume of the amp once you dial in the tone controls.

Technical Specs:

5-9 watt output

Hand wired

Finger Jointed Pine Cabinet

Tube driven spring reverb

Accepts 5Y3/5U4/GZ34 Rectifier tubes

Ability to run 6V6/EL34/6L6 Power tubes without biasing

Line Level Out

Pricing starts at $1325 for the Head version. More information at www.headstrongamps.com