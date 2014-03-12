Musikmesse 2014: Gretsch Custom Shop stand
Musikmesse 2014: Gretsch Custom Shop stand
Musikmesse 2014: Gretsch's US-based Custom Shop has been turning out some of the most desirable electric guitars we've seen in a long time this year, with a spectacular showing at NAMM and now a rather impressive display at Musikmesse.
Click through our gallery to get a flavour of what's happening on the show floor...
Custom '62 Duo Jet Relic
Custom '62 Duo Jet Relic
- Cadillac Green
- High sensitive Filter'Tron Pickups
- Gretsch US Custom Shop
- €7138.81 / £5970 / $9920
Custom '62 Duo Jet Relic
Custom '62 Duo Jet Relic
- Candy Tangerine
- High sensitive Filter'Tron Pickups
- Gretsch US Custom Shop
- €7138.81 / £5970 / $9920
Custom 10th Anniversary Duo Jet
Custom 10th Anniversary Duo Jet
- Trans Red MOTO
- DynaSonic Pickups
- Gretsch US Custom Shop
- €9518 / £7960 / $13225
Surf Green Relic Falcon
Surf Green Relic Falcon
- Masterbuilt by Stephen Stern