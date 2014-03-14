Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcases Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15

Image 1 of 3
Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcase Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15
Image 2 of 3
Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcase Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15
Image 3 of 3
Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcase Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15
Musikmesse 2014: We swung by the Blackstar stand over in Frankfurt and this leather-clad beauty caught our eye: The Revered 15, custom designed for ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons.
Built to Gibbons' exact specifications, the amplifier is covered in hand-tattooed leather that was worked on by Aason Stephenson of Death House Studios for over 15 hours.
Read more: Blackstar Studio 10 EL34 Combo
Full specs of Billy's impressive custom amp include:
- 2x12 version of award-winning Artisan 15 custom built for Billy F Gibbons
- EF86 channel and ECC83 channel
- 2xEL84 output valves
- Switch for 5W triode / 15W pentode operation
- Hi and Lo inputs perfect for channel blending
- Impedance selector
- 2x Vintage G12M Celestion speakers
- Point-to-point tag board construction
- Wielded steel chassis
- Finger-jointed birch plywood cabinet
- Covered in premium leather
- Hand tattooed design
For more information visit the official Blackstar website.