Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcases Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15

Image 1 of 3 Billy F Gibbons is a man who knows what he wants in an amp... Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcase Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15

Image 2 of 3 The hand-tattooed leather artwork took over 15 hours to complete. Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcase Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15

Image 3 of 3 BFG indeed. Nice. Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcase Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15



Musikmesse 2014: We swung by the Blackstar stand over in Frankfurt and this leather-clad beauty caught our eye: The Revered 15, custom designed for ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons.

Built to Gibbons' exact specifications, the amplifier is covered in hand-tattooed leather that was worked on by Aason Stephenson of Death House Studios for over 15 hours.

Full specs of Billy's impressive custom amp include:

2x12 version of award-winning Artisan 15 custom built for Billy F Gibbons

EF86 channel and ECC83 channel

2xEL84 output valves

Switch for 5W triode / 15W pentode operation

Hi and Lo inputs perfect for channel blending

Impedance selector

2x Vintage G12M Celestion speakers

Point-to-point tag board construction

Wielded steel chassis

Finger-jointed birch plywood cabinet

Covered in premium leather

Hand tattooed design

For more information visit the official Blackstar website.