Musikmesse 2014: Blackstar showcases Billy F Gibbons' Reverend 15

ZZ Top man's custom amp on display

Billy F Gibbons is a man who knows what he wants in an amp...

The hand-tattooed leather artwork took over 15 hours to complete.

BFG indeed. Nice.

Musikmesse 2014: We swung by the Blackstar stand over in Frankfurt and this leather-clad beauty caught our eye: The Revered 15, custom designed for ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons.

Built to Gibbons' exact specifications, the amplifier is covered in hand-tattooed leather that was worked on by Aason Stephenson of Death House Studios for over 15 hours.

Full specs of Billy's impressive custom amp include:

  • 2x12 version of award-winning Artisan 15 custom built for Billy F Gibbons
  • EF86 channel and ECC83 channel
  • 2xEL84 output valves
  • Switch for 5W triode / 15W pentode operation
  • Hi and Lo inputs perfect for channel blending
  • Impedance selector
  • 2x Vintage G12M Celestion speakers
  • Point-to-point tag board construction
  • Wielded steel chassis
  • Finger-jointed birch plywood cabinet
  • Covered in premium leather
  • Hand tattooed design

For more information visit the official Blackstar website.