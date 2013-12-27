MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2013: August

Beyonce: did MusicRadar users rate her as a live performer?

Think back to August and you'll recall that the festival season was in full swing, so MusicRadar tool the opportunity to celebrate the 40 best live acts currently touring the world.

Speaking of performers, Slipknot have always been renowned for putting on a show, but it was their gear, tone and being flat broke that we spoke to Mick Thomson and Jim Root about.

Also getting his chat on was Synyster Gates, as he discussed Avenged Sevenfold's Hail To The King track-by-track.

On the gear front, it was time for us to round-up the best budget acoustic guitars currently on sale, while it was with sadness that we reported the death of Charlatans drummer Jon Brookes.

Here are some of MusicRadar's most popular new articles from August 2013...

40 best live acts in the world 2013

MusicRadar users have voted, now we countdown the top-drawer live draws

Slipknot's Mick Thomson and Jim Root talk gear, tone and being flat broke

Guitar duo's sound unmasked

25 best budget acoustic guitars in the world today

As voted for by you

Synyster Gates talks Avenged Sevenfold's Hail To The King track-by-track

The hard rock superstars' dynamic new CD discussed in full