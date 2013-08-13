Jon Brookes passes away aged 44

Rhythm is saddened to report that Jon Brookes has passed away.

The Charlatans drummer suffered a seizure back in 2010 while on tour with the indie band and had suffered a brain tumour. He died in hospital this morning [13 August]. He was 44 years old.

Tributes are quickly flowing in, with the band paying its own respects in a statement which read: "Jon was a brilliant drummer, an inspiration, a founding member of The Charlatans, part of our family and a friend to everyone in and around the band.

"Losing someone who was always so full of life is a tragedy that will be shared by so many. Our thoughts are with Debbie and all of Jon's family."

The Rhythm team's thoughts go out to Jon's friends, family and bandmates.