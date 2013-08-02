Slipknot's Mick Thomson and Jim Root talk gear, tone and being flat broke

"My approach in 1999 was basically to play what I had, that was all I could do"

When Slipknot released their self-titled debut album in 1999, the metal world darn near imploded. The band that would go on to define the next decade for the genre, but as they took these first steps with gear dictated by the loose change in their wallets rather than any grand plan...

Mick: “On the first record I was limited by finances, it was just use what you got. That was the deal. I ended up recording that record with a Rocktron Piranha into a [Mesa]Boogie 295, an old power amp.

"That combination sounded really good. I did EQ a little bit so I had a little more control. I couldn’t get the tone out of the Piranha that I wanted.

“Again, it came down to finances because the shop I used to teach at had a 31 Band Graphic with mono EQ in it so I had that running in the loop. It was goofy, but it sounded alright.

"I was playing through carbon cabinets at the time which didn’t cost much but they sounded fuckin’ great. The speakers in there were awesome. It was all just pieced together.

"I had my Jackson V, a custom that I had ordered when I was 19 or so. It was hand built with EMGs on it. That was my sound on the first record.”

Jim: “My approach in 1999 was basically to play what I had, that was all I could do. At the time I was broke. I think I only had one guitar, a flametop green Jackson and I had these DC-10 Mesa Boogie heads. I think I had a cheap Shure wireless.

"That was what I played with the whole time. I think Corey bought me a Jackson SL2 or something like that so I could have a back up. It was kind of just necessity, I didn’t pick what I played, I played what I had.”