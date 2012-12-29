MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: October

Ableton's long-awaited Live 9 update was announced in October, but we got a bit of a surprise as learnt that the company is also set to release a hardware controller in the shape of Push.

In other news, top DJ Armin Van Buuren opened his studio doors to Future Music magazine, and Mike Portnoy told us about his not-so-guilty pleasures.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from October 2012…

Ableton Live 9 features, release date and news

Session automation, enhanced and new effects, groove extraction/creation, a new browser and more

In pictures: Armin van Buuren's studio

The world's number one DJ gives FM the tour

10 found sound production tips

Advice for working with homegrown sounds

Mike Portnoy: my top 5 not-so-guilty pleasures of all time

The master sticksman on the albums he loves without fear

Ableton Push: new Live 9 MIDI controller for writing and performing music

Promises to turn Live into a hardware instrument