MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: October

Ableton's long-awaited Live 9 update was announced in October, but we got a bit of a surprise as learnt that the company is also set to release a hardware controller in the shape of Push.
In other news, top DJ Armin Van Buuren opened his studio doors to Future Music magazine, and Mike Portnoy told us about his not-so-guilty pleasures.
Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from October 2012…
Ableton Live 9 features, release date and news
Session automation, enhanced and new effects, groove extraction/creation, a new browser and more
In pictures: Armin van Buuren's studio
The world's number one DJ gives FM the tour
10 found sound production tips
Advice for working with homegrown sounds
Mike Portnoy: my top 5 not-so-guilty pleasures of all time
The master sticksman on the albums he loves without fear
Ableton Push: new Live 9 MIDI controller for writing and performing music
Promises to turn Live into a hardware instrument