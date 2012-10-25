Ableton Push: new Live 9 MIDI controller for writing and performing music

As well as launching Live 9, Ableton has also announced Push, a new MIDI controller for Live that’s billed as a hardware instrument that you can use to make a song from scratch.

Commenting on the launch, Ableton says: “Push provides direct, hands-on control of melody and harmony, beats, sounds and structure, powered by Ableton Live running on your computer.

“High-quality, dynamic pads, buttons, encoders and a display combined with an innovative workflow allow you to play and compose musical ideas without the need to look at or touch your computer, and more importantly, without interrupting the musical flow.”

Although Push was designed by Ableton and bears the company’s name, it was actually built by Akai, which already has a couple of Ableton-endorsed controllers in the shape of the APC40 and APC20 (Novation’s Launchpad also has Ableton backing).

However, Push would seem to be a slightly different proposition: not just a controller, but a creative platform for writing songs. What’s more, with its ‘head down, don’t look at your monitor’ approach, comparisons will inevitably be made with Native Instruments Maschine.

Computer Music magazine editor Lee du-Caine, who was one of the first journalists to get hands-on with Push said: "Push looks like being an exceptionally well-rounded musical solution. Having had a go on Push at Ableton's headquarters last week, I can tell you that it looks even better in the flesh, and it feels great too.The musicality of it is impressive - it's more than just another beat machine."

Click on to read more details from Ableton about what Push has to offer. It’ll be available in the first quarter of 2013 for $599/€499.