MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: July

Free VST plug-ins were top of MusicRadar's agenda in July, as we counted down the 27 best ones based on your votes. There was plenty of love for our world premiere of Shinedown's new video Enemies, while Dream Theater's Mike Mangini and Motley Crue's Mick Mars told us about their favourite drum albums and blues guitarists respectively.

Oh, and our friends at Computer Music magazine took a first hands-on look at forthcoming new DAW Bitwig Studio.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from July 2012…

The 27 best free VST plug-ins in the world today

Synths, effects and more: MusicRadar users' favourites in 2012

WORLD PREMIERE: Shinedown - Enemies video

The world's worst band meeting?

Dream Theater's Mike Mangini: my 10 most influential drum albums

The master sticksman on the records that shape his style

Bitwig beta hands-on preview! WORLD EXCLUSIVE!

We get our hands dirty with Bitwig Studio! Is it really an Ableton killer?

Motley Crue's Mick Mars: the 10 greatest blues guitarists of all time

The hard rocker cites Delta, Chicago and beyond