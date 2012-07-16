WORLD PREMIERE: Shinedown - Enemies video

MusicRadar is pleased to present the world exclusive premiere of Shinedown's volatile new video, Enemies, taken from their top five (US) album, Amaryllis.
DISCLAIMER: The above video contains images of falsified, but nonetheless convincing violence and therefore should not be viewed by young audiences... Or people with really bad judgement.
Once you've got over the veritable chair-to-the-face of the full and uncensored Enemies video, you should know that the single is out today and is due to be followed up by a full European tour this October. Check out the UK dates and find out where you can buy tickets below.
Shinedown 2012 UK tour dates
24 October - Southampton, Guildhall
25 October - Exeter, Great Hall
27 October - London, Brixton Academy
28 October - Birmingham, Academy
29 October - Manchester, Apollo
31 October - Edinburgh, Playhouse
1 November - Sheffield, Academy
2 November - Cardiff, Cardiff University
4 November - Norwich, UEA
Buy tickets for Shinedown's 2012 UK tour dates
Buy Shinedown - Amaryllis album (physical)
Buy Shinedown - Amaryllis album (digital)