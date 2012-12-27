MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: August

You couldn't get enough of Steve Vai's new Emerald Ultra Guitar in August, and you were also keen to discover the names of the 20 richest drummers in the world.
Elsewhere, Billy Gibbons talked us through ZZ Top's La Futura album, and as a certain major sporting event took place in London, we applauded the skills of 20 of the fastest guitarists in the world.
Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from August 2012…
Check out Steve Vai's Emerald Ultra Guitar
One-of-a-kind custom guitar features working lasers
The 20 richest drummers in the world
Big beats equals big bucks
Interview: Billy Gibbons talks ZZ Top's La Futura track-by-track
The long-awaited, stripped-down and bluesy new album discussed in full
VIDEO: Feed Me explains the tech behind his live show
Discover how the live show was built and see how Feed Me controls it all
My favourite synths: Dubfire
Which soft synths are top banana in the studio of this techno innovator?
20 of the fastest guitarists in the world today
Our pick of the first to the finish line