MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: August

Some day, all guitars will look like this.

You couldn't get enough of Steve Vai's new Emerald Ultra Guitar in August, and you were also keen to discover the names of the 20 richest drummers in the world.

Elsewhere, Billy Gibbons talked us through ZZ Top's La Futura album, and as a certain major sporting event took place in London, we applauded the skills of 20 of the fastest guitarists in the world.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from August 2012…

Check out Steve Vai's Emerald Ultra Guitar

One-of-a-kind custom guitar features working lasers

The 20 richest drummers in the world

Big beats equals big bucks

Interview: Billy Gibbons talks ZZ Top's La Futura track-by-track

The long-awaited, stripped-down and bluesy new album discussed in full

VIDEO: Feed Me explains the tech behind his live show

Discover how the live show was built and see how Feed Me controls it all

My favourite synths: Dubfire

Which soft synths are top banana in the studio of this techno innovator?

20 of the fastest guitarists in the world today

Our pick of the first to the finish line