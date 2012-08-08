My favourite synths: Dubfire
GForce Software Minimonsta
In the first of a series of producer interviews, techno innovator Dubfire talks us through his favourite synths.
For a rundown of the synths you need to own in 2012, plus a heap of invaluable tutorials, check out Computer Music Specials (issue 55) - Top 10 Synths - which is on sale now.
Dubfire: “This is a Minimoog emulator with incredible poly- and monophonic sounds, cool FX, percussion, killer basslines and a classic Rick Wakeman bank of retro presets, which should bring back a lot of memories for some. I don’t really know why, but even though I have a huge selection of soft synths to choose from, this is usually the first stop!”
Native Instruments Razor
“From Native Instruments and the mind of errorsmith (how huge was that Nous Sommes MMM track a few years ago?), it was actually JPLS who turned me onto Razor. There are 350 killer additive synthesis presets to wrap your head around, one of which actually forms the hook of my new single, OCTVS.”
Rob Papen SubBoomBass
“From Rob Papen - whose legendary soft synths I tend to gravitate to more than anyone else – SubBoomBass is simply a must-have for bass junkies. Its reliability, easy-to-navigate banks, great layout and wealth of subharmonic tones make it an indispensable tool.”
Dubfire's single OCTVS is out now on his label SCI+TEC