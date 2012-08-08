BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

Computer Music magazine invites you to celebrate the wonders of the software synthesis world with a brand new Special issue: Top 10 Synths. Discover the synths you must own in 2012. Read all about them, meet their developers and - most importantly - discover what they can add to your sound, with a series of in-depth step-by-step tutorial guides showcasing their stand-out features.

Also in the magazine, an all-star lineup including Netsky, D Ramirez, Flux Pavillion and Eats Everything tell you which synths they simply can't be without. Plus, if you're strapped for cash (or even if you aren't), you'll want to check out Computer Music's round-up of the ten best free synths out there today, complete with free plug-ins on the accompanying disc. The disc, which is exclusive to the printed edition of the magazine, also comes with custom patches and a pro synth sample collection from Time+Space.

Computer Music Special 55: Top 10 Synths. Don't miss it!

