20 of the fastest guitarists in the world today

You may or may not have heard, but there's a sizeable (and, legally-speaking, incredibly stringent) sporting competition currently taking place in London. With this in mind we thought it would be a good time to take look at some true guitar athletes. Here are 20 of the world's fastest guitar players for your viewing pleasure/disbelief.



Michael Angelo Batio

A name that is synonymous with the world of shredding, Michael Angelo Batio is the spirit of guitar-based athleticism incarnate. Not only is he without doubt one of the world's fastest players, he can prove it while simultaneously wielding dual guitar necks.