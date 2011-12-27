MusicRadar's best albums of 2011

As the end of 2011 approaches we’ve been rounding-up some of the best things about the past twelve months. We’ve already brought you rundowns of our favourite guitar, tech, drum and DJ gear of the year, now we turn our attention to the music itself.

Over the next few slides each member of the MusicRadar editorial team has chosen a favourite release from the past year. As you’ll see, we’re an eclectic bunch.

These albums are in no particular order - they’re just personal selections from the people behind MusicRadar. Plus, we’ve added YouTube clips so you can have a listen and hear what we’re making a fuss about.

What do you think of our selections? Disagree with our choices? Think we’ve missed out something big? Want to recommend something we might like? Leave a comment, or let us now via Twitter or Facebook.