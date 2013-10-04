MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

MusicRadar's weekly playlist returns, bringing you a diverse selection of the new (and not-so-new) tracks that have made it on to our office stereo this week.

Oneohtrix Point Never - Problem Areas

US electronic musician Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) has an incredible talent for repurposing retro, digitalised sounds into oddly emotive atmospheric compositions. This track - from his excellent new LP for Warp Records, R Plus Seven - sounds almost like a remix of the music from the MindMaze game in Encarta '97. (Si Truss)

Stornoway - You Don't Know Anything

I'm still a sucker for this lot, and the title track from their latest mini-LP had me pressing repeat all day the first time I heard it. Oxford references, sweet harmonies and a heartbreaker of a lyric - that'll do pig. That'll do. (Rob Power)

Janelle Monae - Q.U.E.E.N (live on Later… with Jools Holland)

If you weren't already convinced that Janelle Monae is the heir to James Brown, Prince and Outkast, this storming performance should give you all the evidence required. The Electric Lady, the track's parent album, is a delight, too. (Ben Rogerson)

The Kinks - Oklahoma USA

Muswell Hillbillies has been re-released, which means I'm allowed to indulge a deep and unwavering love of The Kinks. This is a piano-led beauty that could only have been conjured by Ray Davies. Majestic. (RP)

Fis - DMT Usher

Having already amassed a string of very low-key releases over the past few years, New Zealand based producer Fis is set to make his debut on ever on-point label Tri Angle next month, with an EP titled Preparations. This track is taken from it, and features an atmospheric lead synth that sounds like a broken jet engine... which is great, naturally. (ST)