MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

Skaters - Schemers

Yes, this video is fully fledged hipster nonsense, but I forgive Skaters. There isn't enough scuzzy indie pop in my life these days, and this fits the bill nicely. (Rob Power)

Prince - Rock And Roll Affair

OK, it doesn't exactly push any boundaries and nods heavily towards past glories, but it's still nice to have Prince back. You sense that this is the kind of song that he could write and record in the space of a manic Monday morning, but it's not without a certain easy charm. (Ben Rogerson)

Jackmaster - Mastermix 2012

Glaswegian DJ Jackmaster - one of the bosses behind lauded dance label Numbers and one of the most highly rated DJs on the UK club circuit - has uploaded this free two hour mix to his SoundCloud. Recorded in New York as Hurricane Sandy hit the city, the mix features a mixture of his favourite tunes from 2012, along with a host of unreleased material. (Si Truss)

Cazzette - Weapon

Although Alexander Bjorklund and Sebastian Furrer are quite young (23 and 19, respectively), the Swedish DJ duo have been at it for years. Recently, they attracted a lot of attention with their remake of Avicii's Sweet Dreams remix, and now they're releasing their debut album, Eject, in three parts on Spotify. Weapon, built around a hypnotic riff, features the heavenly vocals of Kamilla Amelie, and while it includes various dub house elements, at its heart is pure pop splendor. (Joe Bosso)