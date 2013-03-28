MusicRadar Festival Guide 2013
Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Headliners: Stone Roses, Blue, Phoenix, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Dates: 12 – 14, 19-21 April
Location: Empire Polo Club, Indio California
Tickets: Festival passes sold out, some availability on combination tickets.
Other line-up highlights:
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Postal Service, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Vampire Weekend, Wu Tang Clan (full lineup)
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Headliners: Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5
Dates: 26 April – 5 May
Location: Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Boulevard, New Orleans
Tickets: Advance weekend tickets from $50
Other line-up highlights:
The Black Keys, John Mayer, BB King, Frank Ocean (full line-up)
Camden Crawl Dublin
Headliners: The Black Lips, Holy Other
Dates: 3 - 5 May 2013
Location: Various venues, Dublin, Ireland
Tickets: Weekend tickets from €55/£53.21, day passes from €35/£35.10
Other line-up highlights:
Dirty Beaches, Fionn Regan, Fight Like Apes, Darkstar, Gallops, The Pictish Trail, Three Trapped Tigers, WiFE (full line-up)
ATP: I'll Be Your Mirror (London)
Headliners: Grizzly Bear, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Dates: 4 & 5 May
Location: Alexander Palace, London, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £110, day tickets £59
Other line-up highlights:
Nicolas Jaar, James Murphy, Tortoise, The Field, Van Dyke Parks, The Locust (full line-up)
ATP curated by TV On The Radio
Headliners: TV On The Radio
Dates: 10 - 12 May
Location: Camber Sands Holiday Park, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £180, must be purchased as part of a chalet sleeping 4 to 8 people
Other line-up highlights:
De La Sould, Doom, El-P, Death Grips, Spank Rock, !!!, Saul Williams (full line-up)
The Great Escape
Headliners: Billy Bragg, Bastille, Everything Everything
Dates: 16 - 18 May
Location: Various venues, Brighton, UK
Tickets: Three-day tickets from £49.50, day passes from £22.50
Other line-up highlights:
Klaxons, Tribes, Iggy Azalea, DIIV, The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster, Chvrches, Phosphorescent (full line-up)
Primavera Sound
Headliners: Blur, The Knife, Phoenix
Dates: 22 - 26 May
Location: Parc del Forum, Barcelona, Spain
Tickets: Weekend tickets sold out, day tickets from 65€
Other line-up highlights:
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, The Postal Service, My Bloody Valentine, Grizzly Bear, How To Dress Well, Jesus And Mary Chain, Wu-Tang Clan, Solange, Swans, James Blake (full line-up)
Note: Alternatively, Optimus Primavera Sound takes place in Porto, Portugal on 30 May - 1 June. Weekend tickets are available for 100€. The festival offers a reduced version of the line-up of its Barcelona sibling. Full details here.
Dot-To-Dot
Headliners: Dry The River, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Lucy Rose
Dates: 24 May (Manchester), 25 May (Bristol), 26 May (Nottingham)
Location: Various venues in each of the three cities
Tickets: Tickets for each day £20
Other line-up highlights:
The 1975, Chapel Club, Wave Machines, Little Green Cars, Wolf Alice (full line-up)
Sasquatch!
Headliners: Mumford & Sons, The Postal Service
Dates: 24 – 27 May
Location: The Gorge, George, Washington, US
Tickets: Some general admission tickets available
Other line-up highlights:
Arctic Monkeys, The XX, Elvis Costello, Vampire Weekend (full line-up)
Wakarusa
Headliners: Widespread Panic, Dispatch, STS9, The Black Crowes
Dates: 30-2 June
Location: Mulberry Mountain, Ozark, Arkansas US
Tickets: Full event from $169
Other line-up highlights:
Snoop Lion, Of Monsters And Men, Son Volt, Calexico, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (full line-up)
Sonar
Headliners: Kraftwerk, The Petshop Boys, Skrillex
Dates: 13 - 15 June
Location: Various venues in Barcelona, Spain
Tickets: Full passes from 175€, separate passes for Sonar By Day, Sonar By Night and 2-night passes also available
Other line-up highlights:
Paul Kalkbrenner, Ed Banger 10, Jurassic 5, Two Door Cinema Club, Soulwax, Major Lazer, Hot Natured, Luciano, Laurent Garnier, Bat For Lashes, Seth Troxler, Diplo, Nicolas Jaar, Liars, Skream, Lindstrøm & Todd Terje, TNGHT, AlunaGeorge, Sherwood & Pinch, Jamie Lidell, Modeselektor (full line-up)
Bonnaroo
Headliners: Paul McCartney, Mumford & Sons, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Dates: 13-16 June
Location: Manchester, Tennessee
Tickets: Weekend tickets from $224.50 /
Other line-up highlights:
Wilco, Bjork, The National, Nas, Animal Collextive, ZZ Top, Tame Impala (full line-up)
Download
Headliners: Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Rammstein
Dates: 14 - 16 June
Location: Donington Park, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £195, day tickets available soon
Other line-up highlights:
Queens Of The Stone Age, Bullet For My Valentine, The Gaslight Anthem, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Jimmy Eat World, Motorhead (full line-up)
ATP curated by Deerhunter
Headliners: Deerhunter
Dates: 21 - 23 June
Location: Camber Sands Holiday Park, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £180, must be purchased as part of a chalet sleeping 4 to 8 people
Other line-up highlights:
The Breeders (performing Last Splash), Steve Reich w/ The London Sinfonietta, Panda Bear, Robyn Hitchcock, Tom Tom Club, Atlas Sound (full line-up)
Glastonbury
Headliners: Rolling Stones, Mumford & Sons, Arctic Monkeys
Dates: 26 - 30 June
Location: Pilton, Somerset, UK
Tickets: sold out
Other line-up highlights:
Too many to mention, but we'll definitely be heading for Chic Ft Nile Rodger. Check out the full Glastonbury 2013 line-up here.
Summerfest
Headliners:Fun, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Jason Aldean, New Kids On The Block, Rush, Tim McGraw, John Mayer, Eagles
Location: Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US
Tickets: General admission $15, 3-day pass from $39
Other line-up highlights:
TBA
Electric Forest
Headliners: The String Cheese Incident, Pretty Lights
Dates: 27-30 June
Location: Rothbury, Michigan
Tickets: Weekend tickets available from $359
Other line-up highlights:
Passion Pit, Empire Of The Sun, Yeasayer (full line-up)
Hard Rock Calling
Headliners: Kasabian, Bruce Springsteen
Dates: 29 & 30 June
Location: Olympic Park, London, UK
Tickets: Day tickets from £51.75
Other line-up highlights:
Paul Weller, The Cribs, The Black Crowes, Miles Kane, Klaxons (full line-up)
Roskilde
Headliners: Rihanna, Slipknot, Sigur Ros
Dates: 29 June - 7 July
Location: Roskilde, Denmark
Tickets: Full festival tickets from 1910 DKK, day tickets from 670 DKK
Other line-up highlights:
Queens Of The Stone Age, Daedelus, Kraftwerk, Kendrick Lamar, Jake Bugg, Hatebreed, Rokia Traore, Kvelertak, Animal Collective, Angel Haze (full line-up)
2000 Trees
Headliners: To be announced
Dates: 11 - 13 July
Location: Upcote Farm, Gloucester, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £72
Other line-up highlights:
Stornoway, Funeral For A Friend, And So I Watch You From Afar, Future Of The Left (full line-up)
Wireless Festival
Headliners: Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z
Dates: 12, 13 and 14 July
Location: Olympic Park, London, UK
Tickets: Three-day tickets from £209, Sun tickets from £83.50, Fri and Sat tickets sold out
Other line-up highlights:
Frank Ocean, Miguel, A Tribe Called Quest, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Calvin Harris, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Emeli Sandé (full line-up)
T In The Park
Headliners: Mumford & Sons, The Killers, Rihanna
Dates: 12 - 14 July
Location: Balado, Kinross-Shire, Scotland, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £184, day tickets from £75
Other line-up highlights:
Kraftwerk, Frank Ocean, Chase And Status, The Script, Stereophonics, Snoop Dogg, Phoenix, Dizzee Rascal, Foals, David Guetta (full line-up)
Isle Of Wight Festival
Headliners: The Stone Roses, The Killers, Bon Jovi
Dates: 13 - 16 July
Location: Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle Of Wight, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £170, day tickets £75
Other line-up highlights:
Bloc Party, Paul Weller, Blondie, Ellie Goulding, The Macabees, Sub Focus, The Script, Emeli Sandé (full line-up)
Latitude
Headliners: Bloc Party, Kraftwerk, Foals
Dates: 18 - 21 July
Location: Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £190.50, day tickets from £84.50
Other line-up highlights:
Hot Chip, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maccabees, Cat Power, Yo La Tengo, Modest Mouse, Beach House, Alt-J, Jessie Ware, James Blake (full line-up)
FIB (Festival Internacional de Benicassim)
Headliners: The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Queens Of The Stone Age
Dates: 18 - 21 July
Location: Benicassim, Castello, Spain
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £150
Other line-up highlights:
Primal Scream, Dizzee Rascal, Miles Kane, Alunageorge, Bastille, Azealia Banks, Benny Benassi, John Talabot (full line-up)
Lovebox
Headliners: To be confirmed
Dates: 19 - 21 July
Location: Victoria Park, London, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £108.90, day tickets from £35
Other line-up highlights:
Full line-up TBA. Stages to be hosted by Annie Mac, Noisey/The Hydra, Red Bull Music Academy, Hot Creations and more
Truck
Headliners: The Horrors, Spiritualized
Dates: 19 - 20 July
Location: Hill Farm, Oxford, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £74
Other line-up highlights:
Ash, Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip, Dry the River, Gaz Coombes, Rolo Tomassi, We Are The Ocean, The Joy Formidable, Frankie & The Heartstrings, Bo Ningen, Ady Suleiman, Arcane Roots (full line-up)
Melt!
Headliners: Atoms For Peace, The Knife
Dates: 19 - 21 July
Location: Ferropolis, Germany
Tickets: Weekend tickets from 119€
Other line-up highlights:
James Blake, Alt-J, Joy Orbison, Disclosure, Flying Lotus, Django Django, Mount Kimbie, Julio Bashmore, Scuba, Jets, The 1975 (full line-up)
Pitchfork Music Festival
Headliners: Bjork, R. Kelly, Belle And Sebastian
Dates: 19-21 July
Location:Union Park, Chicago, Illinois, US
Tickets: 3-day passes from $120
Other line-up highlights:
Joanna Newsom, MIA, Solange, The Breeders, Yo La Tengo (full line-up)
Secret Garden Party
Headliners: Soulwax, Django Django
Dates: 25 - 28 July
Location: Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £191
Other line-up highlights:
Regina Spector, Goldie, Big Youth, Bastille, Public Service Broadcasting, Bobby Tank, Willy Mason, Zane Lowe (full line-up)
Farmfestival
Headliners: Ghostpoet, Art Brut
Dates: 26 - 27 July
Location: Gilcombe Farm, Burton, Somerset, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £50
Other line-up highlights:
Black Strobe, DJ Die, Reeps One, Laid Blak, The Lovely Eggs, Son Of Dave (full line-up)
Newport Folk Festival
Headliners: TBC
Dates: 26-28 July
Location: Fort Adams State Park, Newport US
Tickets: Sold out except Friday passes, available from $49
Other line-up highlights:
Lord Huron, Beth Orton, The Mountain Goats, The Felice brothers (full line-up)
Global Gathering
Headliners: Example, Plan B, Steve Aoki, Seth Troxler
Dates: 26 - 27 July
Location: Long Marston Airfield, Stratford-upon-Avon, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £115
Other line-up highlights:
Disclosure, Jamie Jones, Annie Mac, Katy B, Solomun, DJ Fresh, Sub Focus, 2ManyDJs, Wiley, Carl Cox (full line-up)
Camp Bestival
Headliners: Richard Hawley, Levellers, Labrinth
Dates: 1 - 4 August
Location: Lulworth Castle, Dorest, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £180
Other line-up highlights:
Toots And The Maytals, The Polyphonic Spree, Ash, Gabrielle Aplin, Billy Bragg, Mr Tumble (full line-up)
Hevy Fest
Headliners: Black Flag, Hatebreed
Dates: 2 - 4 August
Location: Port Lympne Wild Animal Park, Kent, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £99
Other line-up highlights:
Comeback Kid, Horse The Band, The Menzingers, Metz, Circle Takes The Square, Tigers Jaw, Heights (full line-up)
Standon Calling
Headliners: De La Soul, Band Of Skulls, Digitalism
Dates: 2 - 4 August
Location: Standon, Hertfordshire, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £99
Other line-up highlights:
Alunageorge, Bastille, The D.O.T, Toy, The Joy Formidable, Public Service Broadcasting, King Charles (full line-up)
Leopallooza
Headliners: To be announced
Dates: 2 - 4 August
Location: Bude, Cornwall, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £60, Sunday only tickets £15
Other line-up highlights:
Line-up yet to be announced
Lollapalooza
Headliners: TBA
Dates: 2-4 August
Location: Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, US
Tickets: 3-day passes sold out, day passes from $95 on sale now
Other line-up highlights:
TBA
Boardmasters
Headliners: Basement Jaxx, The Vaccines, Ben Howard
Dates: 7 - 11 August
Location: Fistral Beach, Newport, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £105, day tickets from £43
Other line-up highlights:
Everything Everything, Miles Kane, Frightened Rabbit, The Joy Formidable, Grand Master Flash, Tom Odell, MJ Cole, Delphic (full line-up)
Green Man
Headliners: Band Of Horses, Ben Howard
Dates: 15 - 18 August
Location: Crickhowell, Brecon Beacons, Wales, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £145, student and teen tickets available for less
Other line-up highlights:
Midlake, Swans, Local Natives, The Horrors, Villagers, John Cale, Low, Edwyn Collins, Andrew Weatherall, Stornoway (full line-up)
Beacons Festival
Headliners: Bonobo, Django Django, Local Natives
Dates: 16 - 18 August
Location: Heslaker Farm, Skipton, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £109.50, day tickets from £35
Other line-up highlights:
Solange, John Talabot, David Rodigan, Oneman, Dutch Uncles, Fucked Up, Theo Parrish, Ghostpoet, Bicep (full line-up)
V Festival
Headliners: Beyoncé, Kings Of Leon
Dates: 17 - 18 August
Locations: Hylands Park, Chelmsford/ Weston Park, Shropshire, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £160, days tickets from £89. On sale now.
Other line-up highlights:
Basement Jaxx, Calvin Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, The Stereophonics, Beady Eye, Emeli Sandé, Jessie J, The Script (full line-up)
Creamfields
Headliners: Avicii, The Prodigy, David Guetta, Tiesto
Dates: 23 - 25 August
Location: Daresbury, Chershire, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £130
Other line-up highlights:
Steve Angello, Pete Tong, Skream, Julio Bashmore, Solomun, Eats Everything, Eric Prydz, Paul Oakenfold, Maya Jane Coles, Richie Hawtin, Groove Armada, Sebastian Ingrosso, Paul Van Dyke, A-Trak (full line-up)
Reading & Leeds
Headliners: Biffy Clyro, Eminem, Green Day
Dates: 23 - 25 August
Locations: Richfield Ave, Reading/Bramham Park, Leeds, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £202.50, day tickets from £90. On sale now.
Other line-up highlights:
Nine Inch Nails, System Of A Down, Phoenix, Alt-J, Jake Bug, Deftones, Foals, A$AP Rocky, Chase & Status, Skrillex, Wiley (full line-up)
ArcTanGent
Headliners: 65 Days Of Static, Fuck Buttons
Dates: 29 - 31 August
Location: Fernhill Farm, Somerset, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets £59
Other line-up highlights:
Tall Ships, And So I Watch You From Afar, Future Of The Left, Bo Ningen, Rolo Tomassi, Islet, Gallops, Three Trapped Tigers (full line-up)
End Of The Road
Headliners: Sigur Ros, Belle And Sebastian
Dates: 30 August - 1 September
Location: Larmer Tree Gardens, North Dorest, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £165
Other line-up highlights:
David Byrne & St Vincent, Warpaint, Dinosaur Jr, Frightened Rabbit, Jens Lekman, Efterklang (full line-up)
Bumbershoot
Headliners: TBA May 2-3
Dates: 31 August – 2 September
Location: Seattle Centre, Seattle, Washington, US
Tickets: 3-day tickets from $99
Other line-up highlights:
TBA
Bestival
Headliners: Elton John, Snoop Dogg, MIA
Dates: 5 - 8 September
Location: Robin Hill Country Park, Isle Of Wight, UK
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £189.95
Other line-up highlights:
The Knife, Franz Ferdinand, The Flaming Lips, Wu-Tang Clan, The Roots, Belle And Sebastian, Bombay Bicycle Club, Richie Hawtin, Carl Cox, Seth Troxler (full line-up)
Musicfest NW
Headliners: Silversun Pickups, Passion Pit, Beirut
Dates: 5-9 September
Location: Various venues around Portland, US
Tickets: Individual artist wristbands from $75, all show wristbands from $125
Other line-up highlights:
Dinosaur Jr, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sebadoh, The Hives (full line-up)
Austin City Limits
Headliners: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young And Crazy Horse, The Black Keys
Dates: 4-6 October, 11-13 October
Location: Zilker Park, Austin, Texas, US
Tickets: 3-day passes from $225
Other line-up highlights:
Jack White, Florence & The Machine, Iggy & The Stooges, The Roots, The Shins (full line-up)
CMJ Music Marathon & Film Festival
Headliners: TBC
Dates: 15-19 October
Location: Various venues across NYC
Tickets: Full badge from $549
Other line-up highlights: TBC