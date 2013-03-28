MusicRadar Festival Guide 2013

Headliners: Blur, The Knife, Phoenix

Dates: 22 - 26 May

Location: Parc del Forum, Barcelona, Spain

Tickets: Weekend tickets sold out, day tickets from 65€

Other line-up highlights:

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, The Postal Service, My Bloody Valentine, Grizzly Bear, How To Dress Well, Jesus And Mary Chain, Wu-Tang Clan, Solange, Swans, James Blake (full line-up)

Note: Alternatively, Optimus Primavera Sound takes place in Porto, Portugal on 30 May - 1 June. Weekend tickets are available for 100€. The festival offers a reduced version of the line-up of its Barcelona sibling. Full details here.

