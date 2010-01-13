MusicRadar Daily: Yellow Submarine 3D, Fender phone, Irritation Waltz

Updated every weekday at 10am, MusicRadar Daily is our regular serving of the most popular features, weirdest gear, coolest blogs, hottest videos and all-round coolest music-making links from around the net, as found by the team and the MusicRadar community. Submit your links here.
MusicRadar Daily - 13 January 2010
Actors lined up for 3D remake of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine
(From NME via tomporter)
Apple Tablet rumour round-up
(From TechRadar via tomporter)
T-Mobile Fender MyTouch 3G in the wild, due for launch January 20
(From Engadget via tomporter)
The Technofile Awards 2010
(Via thetechnofile)
Hip-hop's most controversial album covers
(From Street Level via Digg)
The Irritation Waltz, after Nokia, after Tárrega
(From Boing Boing via tomporter)
How to submit a link
MusicRadar Daily gives you the chance to post links to the most interesting and popular music-making features, articles and videos you find on the net. We can't promise to feature every submission, but we will be updating this page every day with your suggestions, along with those of the team.
Submit your links here via the MusicRadar forum - just open a new post, submit your tip and we'll take a look!