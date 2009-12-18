MusicRadar Daily: rock'n'roll endings, disturbed Xmas songs, Haken Continuum

Updated every weekday at 10am, MusicRadar Daily is our regular serving of the most popular features, weirdest gear, coolest blogs, hottest videos and all-round coolest music-making links from around the net, as found by the team and the MusicRadar community. Submit your links here.
MusicRadar Daily - 18 December 2009
Unlimited downloading is a risk worth taking
(From The Guardian via tomporter)
BBC found Led Zeppelin 'unconvincing'
(From BBC via tomporter)
Top 10 greatest rock 'n' roll song endings of all time
(From Guitar World via tomporter)
Why I'll miss Teletext's Planet Sound
(From The Guardian via tomporter)
Top 10 emotionally disturbed Christmas songs
(From Westword via Digg)
Haken Continuum
(From Wire To the Ear via tomporter)
