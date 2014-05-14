Music Festivals 2014: Folk

Folk music is arguably more popular today than it has been since the 1970s, thanks to the likes of Laura Marling and Mumford & Sons.

And while today's folk festivals rightfully offer a platform to this new generation, many also serve as a bridge back to the past, with events such as the Sidmouth Folk Week dating back to the '50s. Time to salute them then, with this handy guide to some of this year's best events.