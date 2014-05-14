Music Festivals 2014: Folk
Intro
Folk music is arguably more popular today than it has been since the 1970s, thanks to the likes of Laura Marling and Mumford & Sons.
And while today's folk festivals rightfully offer a platform to this new generation, many also serve as a bridge back to the past, with events such as the Sidmouth Folk Week dating back to the '50s. Time to salute them then, with this handy guide to some of this year's best events.
Hebridean Celtic Festival
Headliners: The Levellers, Adam Holmes, Big Country, Cara Dillon
Best reason to go: The 'HebCelt' festival takes place on the beautiful Isle of Lewis.
Other line-up highlights: Michael Cassidy, Magnolia Sisters, Donnie Munro
Tickets: Adult weekend tickets £70
Towersey Festival
Headliners: Richard Thompson, Seth Lakemen, Bootleg Beatles
Location: Towersey Village, Oxfordshire, UK
Best reason to go: A chance to catch Fairport Convention co-founder Richard Thompson at the top of his game.
Other line-up highlights: The Urban Folk Quartet, 75 years Of Topic Records
Tickets: Early bird adult weekend tickets are £120
Green Man Festival
Headliners: Beirut, Anna Calvi, Simian Mobile Disco + more TBA
Location: Brecon Beacons, Wales
Best reason to go: While it started out as a folk festival, the Green Man has now evolved into one of the best alternative music events around. What's more, the Welsh mountain scenery is amazing.
Other line-up highlights: Bill Callahan, Teleman, Real Estate, Lanterns On The Lake
Tickets: Adult tickets are £166.50
Sidmouth Folk Week
Headliners: Ralph McTell, Oysterband, Cara Dillon
Location: Sidmouth beach, Devon, UK
Best reason to go: This year sees the intimate seaside event reach its 60th anniversary, and it's sure to be a special one.
Other line-up highlights: Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham, John Kirkpatrick, Old Swan Band
Tickets: An adult early bird ticket is £225
Cambridge Folk Festival
Headliners: Van Morrison, Sinéad O'Connor, Richard Thompson, Newton Falkner, Rosanne Cash
Location: Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge, UK
Best reason to go: It's one of the most famous folk festivals in the world.
Other line-up highlights: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Afro Celt Sound System
Tickets: Day tickets still available at £24-£63
The Acoustic Festival of Britain
Headliners: Fairport Convention, Seth Lakeman, Steve Harley
Location: Uttoxeter Racecourse, Staffordshire, UK
Best reason to go: To see Fairport Convention play material from their classic album, Liege and Leaf.
Other line-up highlights: John Smith, Emma Stevens, Ian Prowse
Tickets: Adult weekend ticket £95
Fiddler's Green Festival
Headliners: TBA
Location: Rostrevor, County Down, Ireland
Best reason to go: Having started as a one-day event 28 years ago, Fiddler's Green now spans eight days of Irish music, culture and craic at at the foot of the beautiful Mourne Mountains.
Tickets: No ticket details announced yet