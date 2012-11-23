MIA Awards 2012: the winners revealed
And the winners are...
Each year, the Music Industries Association (MIA) celebrates the greatest achievements in the musical instrument industry at a glittering awards dinner.
The 2012 MIA Awards took place last night at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, London. MusicRadar was there to see awards presented in the Classical, Supplier and Retailer categories, but our main focus was on the Contemporary section, which saw prizes being dished out for best music software, music hardware, music making app, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, amplifier and percussion product.
These awards were sponsored by MusicRadar and our sister magazines Computer Music, Future Music, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar and Rhythm. What’s more, they were voted for by you.
Click on to find out which products triumphed: congratulations to all the winners.
Computer Music music software of the year
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Conceptually controversial, Reason 6.5 is nevertheless a technical masterpiece and a pivotal update.”
4.5 out of 5
Guitarist electric guitar of the year
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Finally, 50 years on, the evocative style and sound of the Jaguar is now available on an instrument that works. Nice one, Mr Marr.”
4.5 out of 5
MusicRadar music making app of the year
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Figure is a fun little loop maker with a serious engine running in the background, generating serious sounds at the right price. Go get it.”
4 out of 5
Guitar Techniques acoustic guitar of the year
MusicRadar says
"The Patrick James Eggle-designed Hi-Gloss is already renowned for its playability and sweet, bright tones, and its build quality belies its mid-range price point."
Total Guitar amplifier of the year
MusicRadar’s verdict
“A versatile addition to the Terror range with no shortage of dirt, it packs a seriously satisfying crunch that outperforms many more expensive high-gain heads.”
4 out of 5
Future Music music hardware of the year
MusicRadar’s verdict
“Simply put, Korg has made one of the best-sounding and most fully featured keyboards to date.”
5 out of 5
Rhythm percussion product of the year
MusicRadar says
“The JMK (Jim Marshall Kit) is wrapped with laminated black Tolex amplifier cab covering, with an amp grill-cloth logo-head, and gold fittings and hardware and will be limited to a run of just 50.”