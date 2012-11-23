MIA Awards 2012: the winners revealed

Each year, the Music Industries Association (MIA) celebrates the greatest achievements in the musical instrument industry at a glittering awards dinner.

The 2012 MIA Awards took place last night at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, London. MusicRadar was there to see awards presented in the Classical, Supplier and Retailer categories, but our main focus was on the Contemporary section, which saw prizes being dished out for best music software, music hardware, music making app, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, amplifier and percussion product.

These awards were sponsored by MusicRadar and our sister magazines Computer Music, Future Music, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar and Rhythm. What’s more, they were voted for by you.

Click on to find out which products triumphed: congratulations to all the winners.

