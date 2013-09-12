Mercury Music Prize 2013 albums of the year revealed

Where are we now? On the Mercury Prize list David.

The shortlist for the 2013 Barclaycard Mercury Prize has been announced, with David Bowie's critically acclaimed comeback album The Next Day being recognised as one of the finest of this year.

The prize, which is designed to recognise the best British album of the past 12 months, has previously been won by the likes of Primal Scream, Elbow, Arctic Monkeys, Roni Size/Reprazent, The xx and PJ Harvey (twice). Last year's award went to Alt-J.

Arctic Monkeys get another nod this year for new album AM, while Disclosure, the duo who've been credited with reinvigorating the market for dance music albums, are also on the shortlist.

Laura Mvula's inventive Sing To The Moon has been recognised, as have folk darling Laura Marling and brooding post-dubstepper James Blake.

The full list is below - the winner of the prize will be announced on Wednesday 30 October.

Barclaycard Mercury Music Prize 2013 nominations