Marshall launches 2012 Movember design competition

Marshall has launched its annual Movember competition, giving artistic entrants a chance to have their design featured on a custom-built Marshall C5 combo.

Marshall has been involved with the charity since 2010, and is once again running the competition after last year's success, which was won by Richard Bowdery with his Sistine Chapel inspired design "Hand Of Mo".

To enter, you simply need to show Marshall what you would have on the front of your combo by sending a photo, piece of art or graphic design via email to marshallcomp@movember.com.Your entry should be a JPG, and must be an original design that isn't subject to copyright restrictions.

"Marshall is proud to continue our association with Movember, and we have definitely seen the increase in men's health awareness that the Movember campaign has created," says Marshall managing director Jon Ellery. "Making men more aware and able to openly discuss personal health issues will be a great benefit to everyone. We at Marshall wish them all the success with this year's event and continue to change the face of men's health."

Movember is a charity dedicated to raising money and awareness for men's health concerns, including prostate and testicular cancer. Every November, thousands of men get involved by getting sponsored to grow a moustache.

You can enter the competition at the official Marshall Movember website, and find out more about Movember at the charity's website.