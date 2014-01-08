Image 1 of 3 The Marshall CS JTM145 is limited to just 200 units Image 2 of 3 The amplifier celebrates 50 years of Andertons Music Image 3 of 3 A blend of heritage, killer tone and modern practicality

Andertons Music Company of Guildford, England, has collaborated with iconic guitar amplifier brand Marshall to create a limited edition amplifier, available in February 2014.

The CS JTM145 one-watt, all-valve amp is limited to just 200 units, and celebrates Andertons' 50th Anniversary as a company. It's the first time Marshall has teamed up with a retailer to make a specific amplifier.

"My father, Peter, and grandfather, Harry, started this little music shop in Guildford 50 years ago," said current managing partner, Lee Anderton. "Marshall was the first brand we sold, so I just wanted to do something to celebrate that and we've ended up making a really cool little amplifier!"

Fittingly, the new amp's aesthetics are based closed on the JTM amps that appeared briefly in 1964 when Andertons first opened its doors. Original examples are rare, so Lee Anderton enlisted the help of the Marshall Custom Shop and Ampaholics.org.uk boss, Paul Goodhand-Tait to research the amps. The only significant modern amendment, cosmetically, is the addition of gold piping.

It's not a reissue in any electronic terms, however. The circuitry is based closed on the JTM1 model that was part of Marshall's own 50th Anniversary series of 2012, powered by a single ECC82 output valve, with two ECC83s in the preamp section.

That means there's just one-watt on offer at full power with an additional 'super quiet mode' via a switch on the rear panel. The CS JTM145 also has pre-connected inputs for the 'normal' and 'high treble' channels. The common trick is to attach a short lead between the two-channels' inputs on four-input amps, but it's already done for you here. The second input on the new amp offers a -6dB level option.

The head is available to pre-order now, exclusively from Andertons, for £599. The 1 x 12 cabinet will also cost £599, a price that reflects its UK Custom Shop construction and premium, Celestion T652 alnico-magnet speaker.

The 200 limited edition amps are available only with 220-240V mains options, so users in the US, Europe (and other territories using 110V) will need a step-up transformer.

To help launch the amp, Marshall fan and ambassador Joe Bonamassa dropped in to the company's Milton Keynes HQ to play it. Check out the video to hear it in action.

