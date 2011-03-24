Live and Unsigned 2011 Showcase Tour: tickets, dates and details

Image 1 of 2 We Are The Ocean: latest confirmed headliner We Are The Ocean Image 2 of 2 Attack! Attack!: taking centre stage at Dewsbury Town Hall Attack! Attack!

Following Cancer Bats' announcement in January, the headline acts for the Live and Unsigned 2011 Showcase Tour are coming in thick and fast.

So far we're delighted to announce that The Qemists (Bedford Corn Exchange), Sandi Thom (Cardiff Coal Exchange), Dub Pistols (Hove Centre), Attack! Attack! (Dewsbury Town Hall), Cosmo Jarvis (Plymouth Guildhall), Flood Of Red (Birmingham NEC), and Missing Andy (Aldershot Princes Hall), are all joining Cancer Bats to take a headline slot after the performances from the Live and Unsigned finalists.

UPDATE: We Are The Ocean have just confirmed for Portsmouth Guildhall.

Tickets

Scroll down for the full tour list and follow the links to buy tickets. We'll be updating this page regularly with new details and as headliners are announced, so keep it locked here…

Live and Unsigned 2011 Showcase Tour