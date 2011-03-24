Live and Unsigned 2011 Showcase Tour: tickets, dates and details

We Are The Ocean
Attack! Attack!
Following Cancer Bats' announcement in January, the headline acts for the Live and Unsigned 2011 Showcase Tour are coming in thick and fast.
So far we're delighted to announce that The Qemists (Bedford Corn Exchange), Sandi Thom (Cardiff Coal Exchange), Dub Pistols (Hove Centre), Attack! Attack! (Dewsbury Town Hall), Cosmo Jarvis (Plymouth Guildhall), Flood Of Red (Birmingham NEC), and Missing Andy (Aldershot Princes Hall), are all joining Cancer Bats to take a headline slot after the performances from the Live and Unsigned finalists.
UPDATE: We Are The Ocean have just confirmed for Portsmouth Guildhall.
Tickets
Scroll down for the full tour list and follow the links to buy tickets. We'll be updating this page regularly with new details and as headliners are announced, so keep it locked here…
Live and Unsigned 2011 Showcase Tour
- Glasgow Royal Concert Hall 12th March 2011
- Newcastle Journal Tyne Theatre 13th March 2011
- Plymouth Guildhall 19th March 2011 (Cosmo Jarvis)
- Edinburgh Corn Exchange 19th march 2011
- Cardiff Coal Exchange 20th March 2011 (Sandi Thom)
- Manchester Willows 27th March 2011
- Dewsbury Town Hall 27th March 2011 (Attack! Attack! - buy tickets)
- Bedford Corn Exchange 2nd April 2011 (The Qemists - buy tickets)
- Sheffield City Hall 3rd April 2011
- Ipswich Corn Exchange 9th April 2011
- Birmingham NEC 10th April 2011 (Flood Of Red)
- Aldershot Princes Hall 10th April 2011 (Missing Andy - buy tickets)
- Hove Centre Brighton 16th April 2011 (Dub Pistols - buy tickets)
- Hayes Beck Theatre 17th April 2011 (Cancer Bats - buy tickets)
- Portsmouth Guildhall 23rd April 2011 (NEW! We Are The Ocean - buy tickets)
- Newcastle Journal Tyne Theatre (Area Final) 24th April 2011
- Bedford Corn Exchange (Area Final) 7th May 2011
- Manchester Willows (Area Final) 8th May 2011
- Basildon Townsgate Theatre (Area Final) 14th May 2011
- Hayes Beck Theatre (Area Final) 15th May 2011
- Portsmouth Guildhall (Area Final) 21st May 2011