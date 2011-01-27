Cancer Bats announced for Live and Unsigned 2011 Showcase Tour

Big news for the Middlesex leg of the Live and Unsigned regional final Showcase Tour: Cancer Bats will be taking to the stage! On Sunday 17 April, the Beck Theatre in Hayes will witness one of only two confirmed UK appearances this year from the Canadian punks, offering up tracks from their latest album Bears, Mayors, Scraps And Bones.

The show kicks off at midday, which Cancer Bats frontman Liam Cormier is suitably excited about: "Ain't nothin' better than a good ol' fashion hardcore matinee! Show up nice and early, party all afternoon and show up for dinner all sweaty with a black eye. Hayes is gonna be a ripper!"

