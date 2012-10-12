Learn Guitar Now: the ultimate series of guitar lessons for the iPad

With video tutorials hosted by world class guitarist Stuart Ryan and live animated tab to accompany his exercises, Learn Guitar Now is a new series of apps from the same stable as MusicRadar. These will offer comprehensive guides to different guitar playing styles - from blues in all its guises to acoustic, classic rock and even metal.

Discussing the first editions, Modern Blues and Classic Blues, Guitar Techniques editor Neville Marten said: "Play Guitar Now is the ultimate way to learn blues guitar. Everything's in one place - the tab, the audio and the video - so all you need is to grab your guitar, press play and off you go.

"The lessons are beautifully presented by top tutors from Guitar Techniques magazine, so you know you're in the safest hands! It does exactly what it says on the tin - Play Guitar Now!"

Classic Blues is on sale in the App Store now and Modern Blues will be available soon. Modern Blues teaches users how to play in the styles of contemporary giants such as Jeff Beck, John Mayer, Joe Bonamassa and more, while developing their scale and chord vocabulary in a way that will empower their own creativity.

Meanwhile, Classic Blues is a comprehensive guide to the scales, licks, solos and chords of one of the most evocative forms of music there is - in terms of getting to grips with the basic concepts of blues, it's an ideal guide.

With varying speeds, multiple camera angles and free backing tracks to practise with, Learn Guitar Now is perfect for beginner and intermediate guitarists to really get on form.