Korn: video preview of new Reconciliation documentary

“I feel like I’m back from the dead," says guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, of his reconciliation with Korn and the experience of rejoining the band that he had split from in 2005. "I was content, living my life, doing new things, and suddenly the Korn thing came back into my life. I never thought that I would have that again. I was given a gift that I didn’t know I wanted. But I did, and to be back in the band is cool beyond words."

Korn's dynamic new album, The Paradigm Shift, is out today (October 8th), and it features the first studio recordings of the band lineup consisting of Welch, guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer, vocalist Jonathan Davis, bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu and drummer Ray Luzier.

Also out today with a purchase of the Deluxe Edition of the album is a new 60-minute documentary called, appropriately enough, Reconciliation, which details how the band came back together with Welch and the recording of The Paradigm Shift. On the following pages, MusicRadar premieres three preview clips from Reconciliation, and following that, Brian "Head" Welch discusses six songs from the 11-track The Paradigm Shift.

