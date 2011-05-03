Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and friends announce July benefit concert

It's not G3, but by night's end it could be more like G33! Guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have announced plans for a benefit concert supporting music industry veteran and friend, Cliff Cultreri. 'A Benefit for Cliff II' will take place on Sunday 10 July at the House Of Blues in Hollywood, CA and will feature performances by both Satriani and Vai, as well as special guests, to be announced.

You may not know the name Cliff Cultreri, but if you're a fan of guitar music, you know his work. Cultreri is the A&R executive who 'discovered' both Satriani and Vai, as well as many other popular recording artists, while working at Relativity Records in the 1980s.

Cultreri is suffering from a host of Auto-Immune and Connective-Tissue disorders that are simultaneously attacking his immune system, a 1 in 100 million occurrence that causes severe pain and physical debilitations. In 2006, Satriani and Vai joined forces for the first Cultreri benefit show. They raised money as well as attention to the devastation this disease takes out on both the patients and their familes. Satriani and Vai hope to raise even more funds with this year's benefit to help Cultreri and his family's financial needs.

"Cliff has been a musical force and guiding light in my career and my life for two decades," said Satriani. "He introduced and championed my music to the recording business. He is a dear friend and musical ally and quite the guitar player himself. Steve and I wanted to help Cliff, and the idea of a show in LA with other members of the guitar community seemed to be the obvious way to celebrate and help him."

So if you're in the LA area on 10 July or have plans to be there, this is the must-have ticket. Prices start at $75 per for general admission and are set to go on sale Friday 6 May at 10am PST. A limited number of VIP and Platinum VIP packages will be available through satriani.com and vai.com.