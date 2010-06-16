iPhone amp modelling arms race escalates!

On the day that guitar playing iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users can finally get their hands on one of three versions of IK Multimedia's AmpliTube, Peavey and Agile Partners have announced details of their new AmpKit app and AmpKit LiNK interface.

UPDATE: Peavey has removed the AmpKit clips we posted earlier from YouTube, but you can still check out IK Multimedia's AmpliTube below, or buy the full version from the App Store here.



As well as the expected array of modelled amps, pedals and cabs available on AmpKit, Peavey boasts that the AmpKit LiNK hardware "raises the audio fidelity bar for the iPhone platform", thanks to a "revolutionary CrossTalk Eliminator [that] solves the feedback problem inherent in existing unpowered iPhone interfaces."

Technology certainly moves fast. Just a few months ago we were excited about JamAmp from PRS but now both IK and Peavey's apps leave it the shade in terms of features and flexibility. We'll be keeping an eye on the App Store charts in the coming months to see who wins the popular vote.

Click here for more on AmpKit LiNK.

Download AmpliTube FREE from the app store now!