PRS Guitarbud turns iPhone into guitar jam factory

The iPhone peripheral guitarists have been waiting for?

PRESS RELEASE: Paul Reed Smith Guitars has released Guitarbud - a unique cable system that allows budding axe heroes to plug their guitar directly into their iPhone or second generation iPod touch.

Guitarbud opens up creative possibilities as wide as the range of suitable apps currently available for the iPhone and iPod. These include the simple Voice Memos that comes with the iPhone, now useful for recording quick riff ideas or song sketches.

More advanced functions can be enjoyed with PRS's own JamAmp app - a guitar amp simulator, tuner and training tool all in one. JamAmp also allows the user to change the pitch and speed of playalong tracks independently enabling tracks to be matched to the pitch of the guitar near instantly.

Just some of the other apps ideally suited to use with the Guitarbud include StompVox, Riff Raters, GigDaddy, iStrobosoft, Rectools Pro and Guitar FX Deluxe.

The PRS Guitarbud retails for £29.95 RRP and is available from www.headlinemusic.co.uk and PRS dealers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.prsguitars.com

Information taken from official press release

