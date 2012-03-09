Institute unveils 2012 bass scholarships worth over £7500

PRESS RELEASE: The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance and Ernie Ball Musicman are proud to announce the launch of the 2012 bass scholarships programme. These sought after scholarships are for study on the Institute's world-renowned one year Higher Diploma bass course. There will be one fully-funded place for the winner (worth over £5000) with a partially funded place for the runner-up (worth over £2500).

The Higher Diploma is a specialist one-year full-time course, developed by the Institute to train and develop students of guitar, bass, drums and vocals for a career in the music industry. It was the first full-time course of its kind ever developed in the UK and achieving a place on the course continues to be an aspirational goal for young musicians. The Institute, widely recognised as one of Europe's leading schools of modern music, counts on an unrivalled teaching and visiting faculty, many of whom regularly work and tour with some of the music industry's greatest artists. This faculty includes such names as Janek Gwizdala, Laurence Cottle and Dave Marks.

Previous Institute students can be found throughout today's music industry, working with high profile artists such as Radiohead, The Noisettes, Kylie Minogue and Paolo Nutini. Previous bass scholarship winners have gone on to great success, for example Beni Giles who played in Gary Go's band as the support act for Lady Gaga, playing regularly in front of crowds of more than 10,000 people.

Closing date for entries is 13 March 2012 and there is always a great demand. The scholarships are open to anyone from the UK or internationally and the application form is available to download from www.icmp.co.uk.

This is a fantastic opportunity to win a free place on one of the most prestigious bass courses in Europe and the winner of the scholarship will also have the support of Ernie Ball Music Man (www.music-man.com).

For more information on scholarships and courses at the Institute, contact us directly.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit The Institute

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter