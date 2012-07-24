IK Multimedia announces AmpliTube Fender 1.2

PRESS RELEASE: IK Multimedia - the leading brand of iOS music-making apps and accessories - announced today a major update of AmpliTube Fender for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

With over 480,000 downloads AmpliTube Fender is the standard guitar and bass amp and effects processor app when it comes to rocking out with legendary Fender tone on mobile iOS devices.

The new 1.2 version is a major update that offers MIDI integration and digital audio support, a redesigned recorder and mixer section, audio copy/paste, Retina display graphic updates and much more.

At its most basic level, AmpliTube Fender for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad is an incredibly fun, intuitive guitar and bass rig that allows players to jam anywhere with world-class Fender tone. AmpliTube Fender features the essential Fender dream machines, including amplifiers like the '59 Bassman, the Fender '65 Twin Reverb, the Super-SonicTM, the '65 Deluxe Reverb and the Pro Junior, plus Fender stompbox models - the Fender Blender, Overdrive, Tape Echo, Phaser and Compressor.

Additionally AmpliTube Fender includes the ability to record and compose entire songs directly within the app with the newly redesigned built-in recording studio.

Audio copy/paste is also now supported for quickly copying/pasting audio source material between tracks in the recorder, or entire mixes between apps like Garageband.

AmpliTube Fender version 1.2 elevates the app to a completely different live performance level by allowing players to control the app using standard MIDI controllers. With a MIDI interface - like IK Multimedia's iRig MIDI - players can now use AmpliTube Fender "hands free" in the studio or on stage by controlling every AmpliTube parameters or presets from their existing MIDI floor controllers or any other type of standard MIDI controllers.

Also, by popular request, AmpliTube Fender 1.2 now works with iOS-compatible digital audio interfaces - like IK Multimedia's StealthPlug USB audio interface cable on the iPad with the Apple Camera Connection kit.

AmpliTube Fender 1.2 new features

• Full MIDI Integration. This feature allows users to control AmpliTube Fender 1.2 via standard MIDI controllers using an iOS MIDI interface such as iRig MIDI. This allows to remotely switch presets or to control each knob, switch or controller on the interface with a physical controller. The feature is available as in-app purchase and it is free for iRig MIDI users.

• Support for all 30-pin Audio Devices. AmpliTube Fender 1.2 now supports digital audio input/output via the 30-pin connector with compatible standard core audio devices.

• Redesigned Recorder section. The new recorder section of AmpliTube Fender 1.2 now includes a Loop function for looping sections of recorded material, a new visual Metronome and a quick access Tap Tempo button.

• New Mixer section. A new mixer interface has been added to the recorder allowing easier control of master reverb send, channel level, pan control, mute and solo buttons, plus an FX button for applying the AmpliTube signal chain to the recorded material on the individual channels. This feature also allows "re-amping" of tracks to get that perfect tone or to apply different creative techniques to the material post-recording.

• New Copy/Paste function. Now users can copy or paste audio materials to and from other apps that support this feature, or copy the content of one channel in the mixer to another channel easily.

• Restore in-app purchases. By using the new Restore Purchases feature, simplifies the update process for users that has purchased more gear via in-app purchase.

• Export audio via SoundCloud or FTP. In addition to exporting recorded material using email and file sharing now users will be able to easily upload and share their materials online on FTP or via SoundCloud.

• Retina Display support. AmpliTube Fender 1.2 now has an even more elegant interface designed for higher resolution retina displays both on iPhone and on the new iPad.

Pricing and availability

The new AmpliTube Fender 1.2 update is now available in the App Store as a free update for all previous AmpliTube Fender users on iPhone or in iPad.

For new users AmpliTube Fender 1.2 costs $14.99/€11.99. A FREE version of AmpliTube Fender 1.2 is also available with a limited set of gear models included.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit AmpliTube Fender

