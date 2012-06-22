Help Childline break four guitar-based world records!

On Sunday 14 October, the Childline Rocks Guitar Challenge is attempting to break no less than four world records at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Among the record attempts will be the largest electric guitar ensemble, the largest music lesson, the largest air guitar ensemble and the most guitar amplifiers used simultaneously.

The day will be officially adjudicated by Guiness World Record experts and is aiming to gather up to 7,000 guitarists, with a fundraising target of £250,000.

In addition, every entrant will take home a free Marshall MS-2 mini guitar amp and there will be a selection of special guest and VIP appearances throughout the event.

If you want to take part, it costs just £30 and the money is going towards a very good cause: Childline, a free counselling service for young people that might be dealing with issues such as child abuse, bullying, pregnancy.

Childline are also asking participants to raise their own sponsorship funds with a Just Giving account.

For more information and to register for the Childline Rocks Guitar Challenge, head to www.childlinerocks.org.uk.