Guitar World Lick Of The Day celebrates 500,000 downloads

PRESS RELEASE: Agile Partners and Guitar World, the world's best selling guitar magazine, announced the Guitar World Lick of the Day app for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch exceeded 500,000 downloads less than three months after its launch.

To celebrate the milestone, special discounts on subscriptions to Lick of the Day are available for a limited time. In addition, a new version of the app (Version 1.1) has just been released with several new features including free sponsored licks.



Guitar World Lick of the Day provides guitar players of all levels with a fun and engaging way to improve their guitar skills across a wide range of styles: rock, metal, blues, country, jazz, and more.

Lick of the Day can be downloaded for free to evaluate its instructional content and features. Subscriptions can be easily purchased within the app to receive a new and challenging lick every day.

To celebrate the 500,000 downloads milestone, significant subscription discounts are available for a limited time: one-month subscriptions are discounted from $4.99 to $1.99, three-month subscriptions from $12.99 to $4.99, and six-month subscriptions from $19.99 to $9.99.



Guitar World Lick of the Day offers a one-of-a-kind feature set that includes:

High quality videos of Guitar World's award-winning instructors and amazing guitar celebrities such as Joe Satriani, Zakk Wylde, and Gus G demonstrating licks.

Scrolling tab and standard music notation for each lick.

Practice mode settings that control music notation tempo, looping, audio synthesis, a metronome and more.

A visual fretboard that shows finger positions synchronized with the scrolling music notation.

The new release of Guitar World Lick of the Day introduces several features including sponsored licks that provide Lick of the Day users with a way to enjoy more high quality licks for free.

Sponsored licks begin with a short video message about the sponsor's product and include all the features that make Lick of the Day a groundbreaking guitar instruction app.

Other new features include AirPlay support on iOS 4.3 devices, full support for landscape orientation on the iPhone and iPod touch, synchronization of favourite licks across devices for subscribers, and the option to receive notifications when new licks are available

Guitar World Lick of the Day was developed in collaboration with Agile Partners, developers of GuitarToolkit, an App Store Hall of Fame inductee, TabToolkit, a 2010 Apple Design Award winner, and AmpKit, the highly acclaimed guitar amps and effects app.

Featured on the App Store as an iPhone and iPad App of the Week, Guitar World Lick of the Day launched to rave reviews around the world:

CrunchGear: "After trying it out, I give this app a thumbs up because it does what it says. It's a multi-method approach to teaching simple, short guitar lessons in clear and helpful ways.

Gear Diary: "Lick of the Day is a beautiful app with an intuitive user interface. Every part of the app works perfectly ... I highly recommend Lick of the Day for any guitarist."

The Unofficial Apple Weblog (TUAW): "If you're a guitar player and you're looking to improve your skills and techniques, we'd definitely recommend you go and check out Lick of the Day, now!"

Boles Blues: "Guitar World's Lick of the Day is a high quality and inspirational iOS app that any guitar player can use and enjoy every single day."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Lick Of The Day app.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter