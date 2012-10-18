Image 1 of 9 Introducing the Thunderbird Studio Non-Reverse Bass Gibson unveils Thunderbird Studio Non-Reverse Bass

Gibson has added to its ever-expanding bass guitar line with the Thunderbird Studio Non-Reverse Bass.

Similarly to the Thunderbird Studio Non-Reverse guitar, this monster of a bass will be available in Vintage Sunburst and Pelham Blue, and features a solid mahogany body.

Hot on the heels of the EB Bass and the Midtown Standard, the Thunderbird Studio Non-Reverse is another striking looking bass guitar that is certain to turn more than a few heads and have bassists everywhere checking their bank balances.

Gibson press release

For thundering lows with contemporary punch and presence in a timelessly stylish package, the new Thunderbird Non-Reverse Bass from Gibson USA can't be beat. When Gibson changed up the original "Reverse-Bodied" Firebird guitar and Thunderbird bass lines in 1965 to the new "Non-Reverse" design—so called for its more traditional, though still groundbreaking, asymmetrical offset body lines—it created a whole new cult of devotees.

The Thunderbird Non-Reverse Bass applies the same radical design sense to the low end, adding cutting-edge hardware and a pair of the four-string world's best sounding pickups for a package that takes you from rock, to pop, to jazz, to blues, to fusion with equal fluency. The Thunderbird Non-Reverse Bass is a full-sized bass with a scale length of 34" and the supreme playability you have come to expect from Gibson USA, so lows are as mammoth as you could ever want.

This bass is primed for the demands of modern music, and it looks stunning in your choice of Vintage Sunburst or Pelham Blue finish, both in high-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer, enhanced by black-plated hardware and solid-black pickup covers.

Like all great Gibson electric guitars, the Thunderbird Non-Reverse Bass starts with select tonewoods, carefully crafted for optimum sonic response. A solid mahogany body is carved in the iconic offset-cutaway style of the legendary 1965 Firebird guitar and Thunderbird bass.

It has a glued-in neck made from solid, quarter-sawn mahogany for superior strength and resonance, which is carved in a comfortably rounded and supremely playable profile that measures .860" at the 1st fret and .960" at the 12th, with a distinctive four-a-side Thunderbird "beak" headstock. The fingerboard is made from rosewood for a classic look, clear tone, and unprecedented durability. In addition, a hardwearing PLEK-cut Corian™ nut helps to ensure precise intonation, while enhancing sustain and resonance.

Strings are anchored at the body end by a rock-solid three-point Thunderbird bridge with individually adjustable saddles, and high-quality Grover™ tuners at the headstock, all plated in black to match the contemporary look of the Thunderbird Non-Reverse Bass. This solid foundation is amplified through your rig of choice via a pair of contemporary Thunderbird Bass pickups, with ceramic magnets for enhanced punch and clarity, giving the Thunderbird Non-Reverse Bass the power to slam the low end with depth and dynamics like no other bass available.

Individual volume controls and a master tone control allow you to blend pickups as desired for a wide range of tones. Put it all together, and it's a great-playing bass with outstanding power and versatility, and stunning alternative looks to beat anything out there. Check one out today at your authorized Gibson dealer, and see what this mighty slab of alternative low-end can do for your music.

Each Thunderbird Non-Reverse Bass includes a Gibson hardshell case and owner's manual, and is covered by Gibson's Limited Lifetime Warranty and 24/7/365 Customer Service.