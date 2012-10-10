Image 1 of 5 Here's Gibson's brand new EB bass Gibson rolls out EB bass

Gibson has rolled out a further addition to its ever-expanding bass range in the form of the EB Bass.

If you're expecting an SG-style body, then prepare to be confused - the EB features an all-new body shape, and is available in a set of classy looking finishes.

Gibson press release

The EB Bass has deep roots in rock'n'roll, with its SG-derived body and chunky pickups rumbling out the low end for countless rockers from the '60s to today. Now Gibson USA blends its knack for innovation with Gibson tradition in an ingenious reinvention of the format to bring you the new EB Bass, one of the most powerful and versatile four strings available today.

The new EB Bass marries a brand new and extremely comfortable body shape to a glued-in, full-scale neck and two awesome sounding new humbucking bass pickups for unprecedented power and fidelity. Whether you play in-the-pocket funk, warm and sultry jazz, or raging rock, the EB Bass is primed to take it on.

It looks great in the process, too, in your choice of four gorgeous grain-textured nitrocellulose lacquer finishes, in Natural Satin, Satin Ebony, Satin Cream, and Satin Fireburst, each offset by a stylishly swept-back red tortoise pickguard.

The foundation of the new EB Bass from Gibson USA lies in a solid ash body and glued-in maple neck. Ash has long been respected for its open, resonant tone, and lends itself perfectly to a rich, versatile-voiced bass.

A glued-in solid Grade-A maple neck adds punch and clarity to the brew, and feels superbly playable with its rounded profile that measures .800" at the 1st fret and .900" at the 12th. Its unbound genuine rosewood fingerboard follows the full 34" scale length, and carries 20 medium jumbo frets, all easily reached by the playing hand thanks to the EB Bass's new offset double-cutaway styling. Up at the other end, a traditional Gibson headstock and high-quality Grover™ tuners stick with tradition, while a precision PLEK cut Corian™ nut optimizes sustain and intonation.

The new EB Bass's unprecedented blend of power, fidelity, and versatility comes courtesy of an incredible pair of new humbucking bass pickups that give bassists the best of both worlds in cool bass tone. These newly designed pickups blend genuine Alnico V rod magnets with proprietary winding methods and other materials for a more focused tonality, taking you from thundering humbucker rumble to gutsy robust single coil tones on demand.

Pop up either pickup's volume control to access a new frequency tuned coil tap for a fatter single coil tone and better output balance, with hum canceling when both pickups are combined, and low-noise operation when used individually. Blended as desired via independent volume controls and a master tone control, they are wound for warmth and clarity in the neck position, and a hotter, punchier tone in the bridge position for maximum rumble—or blend infinitely at will to create your own sonic brew.

A great, highly engineered Babicz™ full contact bass bridge feeds these incredible pickups with the optimum clarity and sustain, while being easily adjustable for perfect intonation, completing a new EB Bass that looks and feels entirely “classic," yet offers a versatile contemporary performance that every modern bassist will appreciate. Check out the new EB Bass today at your authorized Gibson dealer, and see what these new heights of tone and playability can do for your music.

Each EB Bass includes a Gibson hardshell case and owner's manual, and is covered by Gibson's Limited Lifetime Warranty and 24/7/365 Customer Service.