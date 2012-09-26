In Pictures: Gibson Midtown Standard

Gibson has revealed the latest addition to its Midtown line, the semi-acoustic Midtown Standard bass.

The shape will be familiar to anyone who's set eyes on an EB-2, which Gibson produced until the early '70s, but the Midtown Standard has plenty of features to make it stand out on its own.

Boasting a thinline ES-style profile, a 34" scale one-piece mahogany neck and a pair of thundering pickups, Gibson aims to combine "unprecedented tonal flexibility and flawless playability."

Available in a range of mouth-watering finishes, the Midtown Standard also boasts solid – rather than laminated – tops, backs and sides, with a solid centre block designed to cut down on all that pesky feedback.

