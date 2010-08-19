Gibson Guitar presents Quicksessions On The Beach

The Gibson Bus, seen here at Sonisphere, is on its way to Cornwall

PRESS RELEASE: After the success of the band search during Quiksilver's surf contest last year, Gibson Guitar & Quiksilver are searching again for local bands to play live at the Gibson Tour Bus & Quiksessions Stage during the Quiksilver British Surf Championships at Fistral Beach, on the August Bank Holiday weekend, 28-29 August 2010.

All local bands and solo artists can win the chance to play live on Fistral Beach on both Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August. We're looking for up to 6 bands and the best performance over the weekend will win £1000 of Quiksilver product.

Local Bands should call 0207 436 6800 to register (selected bands will be contacted 5 days before the event).

To complete the Gibson experience, the Gibson Guitar Tour Bus one of only four in the world will be parked exclusively on Fistral beach and will provide a media hub, hospitality and a place to relax for Gibson's special guest artists and all surfers.

