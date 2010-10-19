George Harrison's All Things Must Pass reissued on vinyl in November

Pictured here in 1971, George cracked up at the thought of All Things Must Pass being reissued four decades later

Just in time for the holidays, and perfect for the Beatlemaniac in your life, here comes a special reissue of George Harrison's masterpiece, All Things Must Pass, reissued in a limited edition, numbered 180-gram vinyl set in its original 3LP configuration on 26 November and available exclusively through independent record stores in the US, EMI/Capitol Records announced Tuesday.

Newly remastered at Abby Road Studios from the original analog master tapes, the set will include faithfully replicated original monochromic album art, poster and lift-top box packaging.

All Things Must Pass will also be available internationally as a non-numbered, limited-edition 3LP boxed set. On the same date, the album will be available for download purchase in audiophile quality digital format (96Khz/24 bit) exclusively at www.georgeharrison.com.

Originally released 27 November 1970, All Things Must Pass, co-produced by Harrison and Phil Spector, topped Billboard's Top 200 chart for seven weeks and includes the international No. 1 smash My Sweet Lord and its B-side Isn't It A Pity. Among its other notable songs are Wah-Wah (above), What Is Life and Harrison's cover of Bob Dylan's I'd Have You Anytime.

"George Harrison's All Things Must Pass was a milestone release in 1970 and it ranks with record store owners as one of the best albums ever released," said Michael Kurtz, co-founder of Record Store Day. "The organizers of Record Store Day could not be more thrilled to support the restored reissue 40 years later - almost to the exact day - of this majestic album."

All Things Must Pass (limited edition 3LP) tracklisting:

LP1

SIDE ONE

1. I'd Have You Anytime

2. My Sweet Lord

3. Wah-Wah

4. Isn't It A Pity (Version 1)

SIDE TWO

1. What Is Life

2. If Not For You

3. Behind That Locked Door

4. Let It Down

5. Run Of The Mill

LP2

SIDE ONE

1. Beware Of Darkness

2. Apple Scruffs

3. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

4. Awaiting On You All

5. All Things Must Pass

SIDE TWO

1. I Dig Love

2. Art Of Dying

3. Isn't It A Pity (Version 2)

4. Hear Me Lord

LP3 ('Apple Jam')

SIDE ONE

1. Out Of The Blue

2. It's Johnny's Birthday

3. Plug Me In

SIDE TWO

1. I Remember Jeep

2. Thanks For The Pepperoni