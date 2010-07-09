MusicRadar is very proud of its forum members. Passionate musicians to a man (and woman), when they get their teeth into something, they don't let go.

So when we were contacted by Senior Member mowlie_2000 (Aarren Mowle) about the Frontier Rocks charity concert for Cancer Research UK that he and fellow musician Brian Glover are organising, what could we do but let everyone know - because we know the guys will make it the success it deserves to be.

Over to Aarren - but visit the Frontier Rocks Facebook page and help all you can.

Frontier Rocks will be held at The Batley Frontier, Batley, West Yorkshire on the 25 July 2010 from 2-10pm (doors open at 1.30pm).

Eight well-known local bands will be playing, including fast-rising indie outfit The Dunwell Brothers Band. The full line-up is:

• Go Kommando

• Empress

• Suicide Blonde

• Top Notch

• The Erics

• Splash Alley

• The Invisible Idols

• The Dunwell Brothers Band

One of the common factors that links all the bands appearing is a website called Rock of the North. Site boss Steve Lally and the RotN community have put on countless fundraising events and gigs, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK. A CD has also been made with local bands again contributing towards this for free.

To date, almost £40,000 has been raised - and now Frontier Rocks hopes to add to this total later this month.

Tickets for the event are priced at £3 for adults (£4 on the door) and are half price for 16s and under. Contact Aarren Mowle on 07849 727439 or Brian Glover on 07963 162008 for info.

The more tickets sold, the cheaper the venue hire gets for the guys so come if you can - and if not, donate at the Facebook page.

Relatedly, there is a raffle on the day. Prizes include an Encore strat-style electric guitar (donated by JHS) plus an Eastcoast Les Paul style guitar (donated by PMT in Leeds).

Aarren and Brian would like to thank prime sponsor Pace Technology along with JHS, PMT and everyone who has contributed to the event.